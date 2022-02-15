This Tuesday (15th), the 5% discount for owners of vehicles with final plate 4 on the payment of the 2022 Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) ends. five times, from February to June. For those who choose installment, the first installment must also be paid by today.

The expiration calendar, according to the end of the vehicle’s license plate, continues until February 23, considering only business days. The consultation of the tax amount can be done in the entire banking network or directly on the website of the Secretary of Finance and Planning.

To make the payment, simply inform the number of the National Motor Vehicle Registry (RENAVAM) in the channels offered by the banking network and pay the tax. It is possible to use internet banking, scheduled debit, banking applications or self-service terminals. The IPVA can also be paid at lottery houses.

+ IPVA: SP suspends tax for people with disabilities

The taxpayer who fails to pay the tax is subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and late payment interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days, the percentage of the fine is fixed at 20% of the tax amount.

Installment on the credit card

It is possible to pay the IPVA 2022 with a credit card at companies accredited to the Secretary of Finance and Planning. The financial operators with agreements have the autonomy to define the number of installments and adjust the best negotiation with the taxpayer.

For more information, vehicle owners can contact the Secretary by phone 0800-0170110 (by landline), (11) 2450-6810 (exclusively for calls by mobile phone) and by the Fale Conosco channel, on the Sefaz-SP portal.

Early Licensing 2022

Owners who wish to advance the annual licensing must pay all debts that fall on the vehicle, including the IPVA, the licensing fee and, if applicable, traffic fines.

