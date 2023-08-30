Given that internet addresses with protocol IPv4 are running out, here is the protocol IPV6 which serves precisely to make up for this lack of addresses, this due to the increase in devices circulating on the net, not only smartphones, tablets and PCs, but also home automation objects such as smart TVs, devices such as Alexa and video cameras video surveillance.

IPV6 what it is and how it works

IPv6, or Internet Protocol version 6, is the next generation of the protocol that allows devices to communicate over the Internet; it was created to solve the address scarcity problems of IPv4 (the older version) and offers many IP addresses in order to connect more devices directly.

For your understanding you can think of IPv6 as a huge phone book that allows a much larger number of devices to have their own unique “number” to participate in online communication.

This helps grow the Internet and support new technologies without addressing limitations, but here’s how this protocol works in a nutshell:

128-bit addressing : While IPv4 uses 32-bit addresses, which can provide about 4 billion addresses, IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses. This means that IPv6 can generate a virtually infinite number of IP addresses, allowing each connected device to have a unique address.

: While IPv4 uses 32-bit addresses, which can provide about 4 billion addresses, IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses. This means that IPv6 can generate a virtually infinite number of IP addresses, allowing each connected device to have a unique address. Hexadecimal notation : IPv6 addresses are often expressed in hexadecimal notation for ease of representation. An IPv6 address is divided into eight groups of four hexadecimal digits, separated by colons. For example, an IPv6 address might look like: 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334.

: IPv6 addresses are often expressed in hexadecimal notation for ease of representation. An IPv6 address is divided into eight groups of four hexadecimal digits, separated by colons. For example, an IPv6 address might look like: 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334. Address blocks : Internet Protocol Version 6 defines several types of addresses for specific purposes, including unicast (one-to-one) addresses, multicast (one-to-many) addresses, and anycast (used by one of many devices in the group) addresses. These types of addresses allow for better traffic management and more efficient routing.

: Internet Protocol Version 6 defines several types of addresses for specific purposes, including unicast (one-to-one) addresses, multicast (one-to-many) addresses, and anycast (used by one of many devices in the group) addresses. These types of addresses allow for better traffic management and more efficient routing. Autoconfiguration : It simplifies the configuration of network devices through a process called auto-configuration. Devices can self-generate their local IPv6 addresses using the Media Access Control (MAC) address and other network information, thus reducing the need for manual configurations.

: It simplifies the configuration of network devices through a process called auto-configuration. Devices can self-generate their local IPv6 addresses using the Media Access Control (MAC) address and other network information, thus reducing the need for manual configurations. Security improvements : IPv6 includes built-in security features such as Internet Protocol Security (IPSec), which provides encryption and authentication of data in transit over the network. This helps improve the security of online communications.

: IPv6 includes built-in security features such as Internet Protocol Security (IPSec), which provides encryption and authentication of data in transit over the network. This helps improve the security of online communications. QoS support : IPv6 offers better support for Quality of Service (QoS), allowing you to assign different priorities to different types of traffic. This is useful for ensuring a better experience for latency-sensitive applications such as video calling and streaming.

: IPv6 offers better support for Quality of Service (QoS), allowing you to assign different priorities to different types of traffic. This is useful for ensuring a better experience for latency-sensitive applications such as video calling and streaming. Simplification of the header: The header of this protocol has been simplified compared to that of IPv4, reducing the processing load on routers and speeding up routing.

Why this step?

If you are of a certain age you probably remember that in the 90s mobile phone numbers had 9 digits, with the increase of people who have a mobile phone and its number, 9 digits to keep all mobile phone numbers were no longer enough, so the digits of mobile numbers have risen to 10.

As the number of devices connected to the Internet increased, IPv4 (which uses 32-bit addresses) began to run out of available addresses, just as it did with phone numbers. To overcome this limitation, IPv6 was introduced, which uses 128-bit addresses, providing a virtually inexhaustible amount of IP addresses; in this way, a much greater number of devices can be connected without worrying about the scarcity of addresses, as happened with the increase of telephone numbers from 9 to 10 digits in Italy.

The problems and challenges to face in the future

With the advent of IPv6, which is the next generation internet protocol designed to replace IPv4, there are several challenges that will need to be addressed. Here are some of the main challenges related to the adoption of the new protocol:

Migration : Transitioning from version 4 to version 6 is a complex process that requires coordination between organizations, ISPs, and others involved in managing networks. You will need to ensure that all devices, infrastructure and services support and are properly configured for IPv6;

: Transitioning from version 4 to version 6 is a complex process that requires coordination between organizations, ISPs, and others involved in managing networks. You will need to ensure that all devices, infrastructure and services support and are properly configured for IPv6; Compatibility : During the transition period, many networks and services will operate in a hybrid fashion, supporting both IPv4 and IPv6. This could cause compatibility and communication problems between devices and services that use different protocols. Solutions are needed to ensure smooth interoperability between the two protocols;

: During the transition period, many networks and services will operate in a hybrid fashion, supporting both IPv4 and IPv6. This could cause compatibility and communication problems between devices and services that use different protocols. Solutions are needed to ensure smooth interoperability between the two protocols; Safety : As adoption of this protocol increases, new security challenges are likely to emerge; cybercriminals could exploit new vulnerabilities associated with this new protocol, and organizations will have to develop new strategies to protect networks and data in an IPv6 environment;

: As adoption of this protocol increases, new security challenges are likely to emerge; cybercriminals could exploit new vulnerabilities associated with this new protocol, and organizations will have to develop new strategies to protect networks and data in an IPv6 environment; Traffic management : Address expansion opens up new opportunities for connectivity, but can also make managing network traffic more complex. Enterprises will need to develop new ways to efficiently monitor and manage IPv6 traffic;

: Address expansion opens up new opportunities for connectivity, but can also make managing network traffic more complex. Enterprises will need to develop new ways to efficiently monitor and manage IPv6 traffic; Training and skills : the introduction of version 6 of the internet protocol will require the training of IT professionals and network administrators on the new protocol; the lack of specific skills and knowledge on the new protocol could slow down the transition and create gaps in network management and security;

: the introduction of version 6 of the internet protocol will require the training of IT professionals and network administrators on the new protocol; the lack of specific skills and knowledge on the new protocol could slow down the transition and create gaps in network management and security; Legacy devices : Many older devices and embedded systems may not support IPv6 or require significant upgrades to do so. This could create challenges in integrating legacy devices into IPv6 networks;

: Many older devices and embedded systems may not support IPv6 or require significant upgrades to do so. This could create challenges in integrating legacy devices into IPv6 networks; Addressing : While IPv6 offers a large address space, planning and managing IPv6 addresses requires careful planning. The management of addresses and their assignment to networks, users and devices will require new approaches compared to what was done in IPv4;

: While IPv6 offers a large address space, planning and managing IPv6 addresses requires careful planning. The management of addresses and their assignment to networks, users and devices will require new approaches compared to what was done in IPv4; Regulatory and compliance : IPv6 regulations and standards may vary from country to country; organizations will need to adapt to new regulations and ensure compliance with applicable laws;

: IPv6 regulations and standards may vary from country to country; organizations will need to adapt to new regulations and ensure compliance with applicable laws; Implementation risks : Incorrect or incomplete implementations of IPv6 could lead to service outages, security issues, or performance degradation. Careful planning and extensive testing will be essential to mitigate these risks;

: Incorrect or incomplete implementations of IPv6 could lead to service outages, security issues, or performance degradation. Careful planning and extensive testing will be essential to mitigate these risks; Economy of scale: As the adoption of IPv6 increases, the costs associated with its implementation and management are expected to decrease. However, initially there may be additional costs related to training, infrastructure upgrade and change management.

Adopting IPv6 offers significant benefits, such as larger address space and improved network performance, but requires concerted efforts and careful planning to address the challenges associated with its implementation and transition from IPv4.

Some examples of IPV4 and IPV6 addresses

Below are some IP addresses with version 4 and version 6 to show the difference between the two versions of IPVx.

IPV4 address examples:

192.168.1.1 (Local IP address commonly used to access router configurations)

172.217.18.142 (IP address of the Google website)

8.8.8.8 (IP address of Google’s public DNS server)

Examples of IP version 6 addresses:

2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334 (Generic example of address in version 6) 2001:4860:4860::8888 (Google public DNS server address) 2001:0db8::1 (Simplified address for educational purposes)

In conclusion

As mentioned initially, given that the combinations of numbers in IPV4 are not infinite, the adoption of IPV6 serves precisely to make up for this shortcoming, but this is by no means free from challenges and problems in the near future.

This means that even protocols that have made the history of the internet and networks (such as the classic TCP/IP) could not indifferently affected.