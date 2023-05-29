The discovery, in 1955, that Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was safe and effective, following a successful trial involving nearly two million American children, marked a turning point in the fight against a highly infectious disease. causing incurable paralysis or even death. Before Salk’s discovery, there were between 25,000 and 50,000 cases a year in the United States alone, and little was known about how the virus spread.

Salk created its injectable inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). Around the same time, Albert Sabin was developing an oral polio vaccine (OPV) using attenuated (weakened) mutant strains that stimulate antibody production without causing disease. Sabin’s live virus version, being cheaper and easier to administer than Salk’s vaccine, ended up prevailing in the global effort to eradicate polio, although it was introduced six years later.

The success of that effort should not be overestimated. Since 1988, when the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to eliminate the disease globally and subsequently launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiativewild polio cases have fallen more than 99%, from around 350,000 cases to six reported in 2021 [la polio salvaje procede del entorno y se diferencia de la polio de origen vacunal, que en casos muy extremos de escaso saneamiento y subinmunización puede producir la enfermedad]. Two of the three wild poliovirus variants have been eradicated, while the third remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. This advance can be attributed, to a large extent, to mass immunization, but also to better sanitation and hygiene conditions.

However, there is increasing evidence to suggest that OPV has lost its usefulness, given the increasing number of vaccine-associated polio cases resulting from the presence of live virus. Although circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), as it is officially known, remains relatively rare, its incidence is increasing: about 1,000 cases occurred globally in 2020. This increase suggests that cVDPV is a major barrier to eradicating polio.

There is no doubt that OPV has benefits. Unlike IPV, for example, it immunizes the digestive tract, where polio replicates. Consequently, this version of the vaccine boosts immunity and prevents transmission, making it particularly useful in areas where wild poliovirus continues to circulate (IPV protects individuals from the disease but is less effective in preventing its spread). Also, in areas with poor hygiene conditions, live vaccine virus in human waste can spread in the community and help protect it.

However, in areas with low immunization rates, this community spread can be dangerous. Rarely, after a prolonged period of uncontrolled spread among unvaccinated children, the virus mutates into a form that causes paralysis, resulting in cVDPV infections.

The covid-19 pandemic contributed to the increase in both wild polio and cVDPV cases. Vaccination campaigns were interrupted, since the health authorities were focused on stopping the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, 56 cases of wild polio were reported in Afghanistan in 2020, compared to 29 cases the previous year. The second half of 2020 was a period of intensified polio transmission in Pakistan as well, and the country’s surveillance system was seriously affected. In Africa, Malawi recorded one case of wild polio in 2021 and Mozambique recorded eight cases in 2022; these last were linked to a strain circulating in Pakistan in 2019.

However, cVDPV cases today outnumber those caused by wild polio, and outbreaks occur mainly in Africa, although the continent was declared free of wild poliovirus in 2020. Cases are even reported in developed countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, where immunization rates are low. This does not bode well for developing countries with large numbers of unvaccinated children, due to discontinued mass immunization campaigns.

The pandemic has also underscored the challenges of financing public health programs when faced with multiple crises. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) redirected 60-70% of the resources allocated to the eradication of polio in Africa to combat covid-19. Also, according to an estimateWHO guidelines for vaccination campaigns during the pandemic—precautions put in place to ensure the safety of health workers—drew up operating costs by 50% or more.

Civil unrest, conflict, and natural disasters have led to vaccine shortages, lower immunization coverage, and inadequate immunization outreach services

The pandemic has not been the only impediment to eradication efforts. Civil unrest, conflict, and natural disasters have led to vaccine shortages, lower immunization coverage, and inadequate immunization outreach services. A recent study determined that 22 of the 40 countries that reported cVDPV cases or isolates had polio vaccination rates below 80%. If suboptimal coverage continues and vaccination rates fall below the threshold required for herd immunity, the risk of cVDPV outbreaks will increase.

Faced with this, interrupting the use of OPV is a critical step to eradicate polio for good. Instead, IPV should be used exclusively, as is the case in the United States, Sweden, and other developed countries. This should allow all states to maintain population immunity, although more robust detection of the disease will be needed to ensure global polio eradication.

As the Global Polio Eradication Initiative works to make this change, it must take into account the fact that IPV is five times more expensive than OPV. In addition to helping low-income countries build capacity to manufacture doses, the initiative should focus on facilitating deeper partnerships between vaccine donors and the developing world. It should also study how the pandemic has affected vaccine confidence and emphasize immunization planning and reporting in conflict zones or disaster prone areas. All of this will require more funding, resources and donor support.

The world has made great strides in the fight against polio, due in large part to Sabin’s live virus vaccine. But to eliminate the disease once and for all, it’s time to put OPV aside. Although vaccinated polio is relatively rare, it has paralyzed many people (including a friend) and the threat is growing. Addressing this problem head-on is our only hope of crossing the finish line.

Florence Gyembuzie Wongnaah is a public health, disease control and prevention officer with the Ghana Health Service. She recently earned a master’s degree in public health epidemiology from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.



Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. www.project-syndicate.org

