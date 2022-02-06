Beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can apply for exemption from the Urban Territorial Property Tax (IPTU) this year. Because it is a municipal tax, each city has its own rules.

In Rio de Janeiro, an individual, retired or pensioner, owner of a single property with a family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,636) can request exemption from IPTU. Some municipalities usually link the value of the property to the release of the IPTU to pensioners, retirees and people who receive assistance from the INSS.

In São Paulo, retirees and lifelong monthly income pensioners are exempt from IPTU, but can only own a single property in which they reside. The monthly income of up to three minimums is also a requirement in the capital of São Paulo, as well as the limit of the market value of the property must be up to R$ 1,256,424.

The IPTU exemption can still be extended after the death of the insured for use of the property by the taxpayer’s spouse. In this case, the maximum income is also three minimum wages.

To request exemption from IPTU in Rio de Janeiro, simply enter the municipal property tax website and select “Recognition of Immunity, Exemption and Non-incidence”.

In São Paulo, the service can be accessed at this address.

