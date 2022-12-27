The resident of the city of São Paulo will pay more for the Property Tax and Urban Territorial (IPTU) from next year. By decree published in the official diary this Tuesday, the 27th, the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), announced the update of the IPTU with an increase of 5.5% for the year 2023.

The added percentage will affect the unit values ​​of the square meter of construction and land contained in the Generic Plant of Values ​​(PGV), an instrument used to calculate the market value of properties. The venal values, which are an estimate of the price of a property, determine how much IPTU must be paid by the taxpayer, depending on the region where he lives.

In a note, the City of São Paulo stated that the increase in property tax is necessary “for the maintenance and expansion of public services” in the city, and that the measure also aims to “ensure the continuation of the fiscal responsibility policy of the City hall.”

Still according to the Executive, the readjustment is a legal obligation and that the costs that the administration has had with priority areas are above inflation.

“The municipality’s expenses, especially mandatory ones, such as health, education, social assistance, precatorios, transport and public cleaning, have grown above inflation; and municipal legislation requires updating the IPTU, considering that the tax calculation base is the market value of the properties and this changes over time.”

The 5.5% increase in the IPTU value is below the 5.7% that the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) projects for the 2022 Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA). measures the inflation of products and services sold at retail, based on the personal consumption of families with incomes between 1 and 40 minimum wages.

Ricardo Nunes’ decree also grants a 3% discount to taxpayers who pay IPTU in cash.