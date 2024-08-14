The Premier League is back! The 2024/2025 season will kick off next Friday, August 16, in what will be a real long-distance race to reach the top of the English domestic league.
One of the teams that wants to do great things is Liverpool, but this time not Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, but Arne Slot’s, who took over the reins of the team this summer. The Dutchman will sit on the bench for the first time in an official competition for the Reds in this match.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Ipswich, England
Date: Saturday, August 17
Schedule: 13:30 (Spain), 08:30 (Argentina), 05:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Portman Road Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN, in Argentina It can be followed on ESPN Argentina and on Mexico via MAX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nice
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Hoffenheim
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Huddersfield Town
|
2-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Las Palmas
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester United
|
0-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Real Betis
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
Ipswich Town were promoted last season and are one of the newcomers to this year’s Premier League campaign. They are returning to the top flight of English football almost 20 years after they last set foot in the Premier League in 2005. They are preparing for what will be an exciting season.
For this match they will have numerous injuries missing such as: George Hirst, Broadhead, Harry Clarke, Humphreys
The Klopp era in Liverpool is over and the Slot era has begun. The Reds are preparing for a new season in the Premier League in which they want to snatch the title, as they have done previously, from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Liverpool have had a good run of pre-season, leaving a good impression and are preparing to start this season with three points.
Ipswich Town: Muric, Davis, Burgess, Edmunson, Axel Tuanzebe, Harness, Massimo Luongo, Hutchinson, Morsy, Ben Johnson, Liam Delap
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander Arnold, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Díaz
Ipswich Town 1-3 Liverpool
With a new start to the season, a new manager and against a newly promoted side, Liverpool cannot afford to start this season with a defeat. With all this, it is hoped that the Anfield team will be superior to their rival and win the match.
