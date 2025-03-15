





































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is disputed in Portman Road Stadium to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 4, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest

Classification and statistics between Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Crystal Palace



while Nottingham Forest played his last Premier League match against



Manchester City



. He Ipswich Town Currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 17 points, while its rival, the

Nottingham Forestoccupies the Post 3 With 54 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League Days, the calendar of the Ipswich Town, the Nothingham Forest calendar and the statistics of the Premier League. You can also consult the Premier League classification.