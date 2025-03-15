Follow the Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is disputed in Portman Road Stadium to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through
Dazn, Dazn 4, Max
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest
Classification and statistics between Ipswich Town – Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the
Crystal Palace
while Nottingham Forest played his last Premier League match against
Manchester City
. He Ipswich Town Currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 17 points, while its rival, the
Nottingham Forestoccupies the Post 3 With 54 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League Days, the calendar of the Ipswich Town, the Nothingham Forest calendar and the statistics of the Premier League. You can also consult the Premier League classification.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-1044999”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /Soccer /202 50315 /6168 /PSWICH-TOWN-NOTTINGAM-FOREST-PREMIER-LEAGUE-CA-IN-DIRECT-CTX.HTML “,” LIVEFYRE-URL “:” ARTICLE-10444999 “}
Loading next content …
#Ipswich #Town #Nottingham #Forest #football #game #live
Leave a Reply