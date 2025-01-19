















































































































































The meeting Ipswich Town – Manchester City of the Premier League, which is played at Portman Road Stadium at 5:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, #Vamos Bar, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Ipswich Town – Manchester City

Classification and statistics between Ipswich Town – Manchester City

Ipswich Town comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Brighton & Hove Albion



while Manchester City played their last Premier League match against



Brentford



. He Ipswich Town currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 16 points, while their rival,

Manchester Cityoccupies the place 4 with 38 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.