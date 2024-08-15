The singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town. Ed Sheeran, a lifelong fan of the club, has been a shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams since 2021. The 33-year-old’s total stake in the Premier League club, acquired through Gamechanger 20 Ltd, is 1.4%. As part of the deal, Ed Sheeran will have long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road, which he has customised ahead of the 2024-25 season. He will not be a voting shareholder or board member.

“I’m really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” Yorkshire native Ed Sheeran told the Ipswich website. “It’s every football fan’s dream to own the club they support and I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I’ve lived in Suffolk since I was 3 years old and although I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected. It’s just me putting a bit of money into the club I love and them giving back, so please don’t come asking me for salary tips or tactics!”

Ipswich are back in the top flight for the first time since 2002 after promotion from the Championship and will begin the new season at Liverpool on Saturday. Club chairman Mark Ashton said: “One of the world’s greatest artists has given us so much of his time and given the club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for such a low fee.”