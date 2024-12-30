The Premier League continues its course and this Monday December 30

They will measure their strength in the Portman Road Stadium

Ipswich Town and Chelsea

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 18 of the championship.

Ipswich Town come into the match having faced Chelsea and Newcastle while Chelsea played their last Premier League games against Ipswich Town and Everton. After the Chelsea match, Ipswich Town will play Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. For its part, Chelsea will play against Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth.

Ipswich Town – Chelsea

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich Town occupies the position number 19 of the Premier League standings with 12 points, while

Chelsea occupies the position number 4 of the table with 35 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Ipswich Town has a record of 16

goals in favor

and 33

goals against which have meant 2 games won, 6 tied and 10 lost. Chelsea comes into the match having scored 38 goals and conceded 21, which has translated into 10 games won, 5 drawn and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Ipswich Town has achieved 0 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses at home, while Chelsea has achieved 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Ipswich Town and Chelsea.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Ipswich Town and Chelsea today

The match between Ipswich Town and Chelsea corresponding to the day Matchday 18 The Premier League takes place today, Monday, December 30, at the Portman Road Stadium. The match will start at 8:45 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Ipswich Town schedule, the Chelsea schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.