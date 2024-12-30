

























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Ipswich Town – Chelsea of the Premier League, which is played at Portman Road Stadium at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Ipswich Town – Chelsea

Classification and statistics between Ipswich Town – Chelsea

Ipswich Town comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Chelsea



while Chelsea played their last Premier League match against



Ipswich Town



. He Ipswich Town currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 15 points, while their rival,

Chelseaoccupies the place 4 with 35 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Ipswich Town schedule, the Chelsea schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.