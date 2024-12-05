Ipsos he retracts. The French market research group, which confirmed last Monday that it was in talks to acquire Kantar Media, Spain’s leader in television audience measurement, has announced today that will not finally present the purchase offer. At least for the moment, they claim, after having “carefully” studied the company.

They have done so through a statement, in which the French giant states that the operation was part of its strategy of periodically evaluating investment opportunities “that can strengthen their position in the market.” The research group has an extensive history of business acquisitions, which they have always used to expand their influence throughout the globe.

During the 1990s, Ipsos focused on establishing itself as an industry leader in Europeconfirming acquisitions in Spain, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Central Europe. Already in the middle of the decade, with its continental expansion consolidated, the group decided to direct its sights to the rest of the world.

They entered the South American market with the acquisition of Novationas well as in the North American with the purchase of the American company ASI Market Research. In the following years, Ipsos continued its expansion strategy throughout the world, through market exploration Asian and strengthening its influence in America by purchasing new companies.









The acquisition of Kantar Media, valued at around 1.2 billion of euros and responsible for audience management in more than 60 countries, would have been one more step on the path of Ipsos, but they have finally decided back. They specified that “there was no certainty that no offer was going to be made”, since they were only evaluating it, nor of the terms in which it could be made.