Almost half of the Dutch save on costs by turning down the heating or not turning it on, even now that the temperature outside is dropping. This is reported by research agency Ipsos. In addition, people continue to worry about the increased costs due to high inflation, despite measures announced by the government.

Especially Dutch people with a low or middle income try to save on their energy bills, according to the researchers at Ipsos. The research agency has not investigated how much lower the Dutch set their heating and what ‘not on’ means.

To reduce costs, four in ten Dutch people (41 percent) take shorter showers. The research agency does not rule out the possibility that some of the savers heat the house in a different way, for example with electric heating or wood stoves.



The Dutch keep on saving

Ipsos says that saving on heating and energy costs has been a trend for some time. Since September, about 70 percent of the saving Dutch have already turned down the heating. From that time on, the temperatures were quite mild, but even now that it is getting colder, ‘saving Dutch people have so far persevered’, according to the research agency.

The price cap on energy will apply from the new year. From that moment onwards, households pay a lower rate for electricity and gas up to a certain amount of consumption. But that measure does not immediately remove people’s concerns, according to Ipsos.

For example, only a quarter of the Dutch indicate that the introduction of the price cap has reduced their concerns. Four out of ten people still worry about a high energy bill.





