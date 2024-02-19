Ippocampo Edizioni enters horror fiction: this spring, the publishing house delves into the blanket of mystery, proposing two pillars of horror and fantasy literature in a new high-quality illustrated edition. If it will be an opportunity for fans of the genre to reread two milestones in a new way, new readers will be able to get lost in the dreamlike atmospheres of two titles with high literary value: The great god Pan Of Arthur Machen And The King in yellow Of Robert W. Chambers.

Originally published at the end of the 19th century, the two novels are united by a psychological and creeping approach to terror, sinking into the fear of the unknown and in places where scientific investigation reveals the anguish of nature and the universe, in the face of which humans are largely defenseless. A pioneering approach on the part of the authors, which will be a crucial source of inspiration for HP Lovecraft and his theory of cosmic horror.

The sinister visions and dark worlds of Machen and Chambers come to life in these new illustrated editions thanks to the poetics of Samuel Araya, an internationally renowned Paraguayan artist, winner of the 2015 World Fantasy Award. Known in the world of metal music thanks to the creative partnership with the bands Cradle of Filth and Elvenking, for which he created numerous album covers, his art has often been contaminated with media such as the world of video games, board games, clothing and, of course, publishing.

The King of Murder by Robert W. Chambers illustrated by Samuel Araya

320 pages | 16.5 x 24 cm | hardback | 978-88-6722-932-1 | €25.00

A collection of short stories that evokes a singular universe, an amalgam of horror, fantasy and detective fiction. The reading of a strange play seems to provoke unprecedented madness in numerous young artists. Between tears, laughter and a nameless terror, the characters glimpse a dreamlike universe worthy of their worst nightmares: the world of Hastur and Carcosa, over which the frightening King in Yellow reigns. In the wake of Edgar Allan Poe, this title, among the Gothic masterpieces, inspired, in addition to HP Lovecraft, great names such as Marion Zimmer Bradley, but also the successful American series True Detective.

The Great God Pan by Arthur Machen illustrated by Samuel Araya

320 pages | 16.5 x 24 cm | hardback | 978-88-6722-931-4 | €25.00

A demonic being seems to haunt the streets of London: she is a woman who hides a veil of mystery and strangeness. Those who met her ended their days in dark circumstances, her face distorted by a rictus of horror. By what fatality does this proud creature sow death? Have you perhaps made a pact with an evil power? Or was it her mother, victim of a mad scientist's experiment, who gave her a glimpse of what the human eye cannot contemplate? A masterpiece of decadent British literature, the volume brings together numerous stories (The Great God Pan, The Inner Light, The Story of the Black Seal, The Story of the White Powder, The Pyramid of Fire) by Arthur Machen, great master of terror and fantasy, author of a hallucinatory work steeped in Celtic mythology, paganism and morbid occultism. With prefaces by Jorge Luis Borges and Guillermo del Toro and an afterword by ST Joshi, illustrious HP Lovecraft specialist.