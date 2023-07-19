On July 1st he passed away Ippei Kuripseudonym of Toyoharu Yoshidamanga artist and former president of Tatsunoko. To communicate his disappearance was the production company founded in 1962 by his brother, Tatsuo Yoshida. The funeral was held on July 10 for the relatives and close friends of the author. Among the best known works of Kuri-san we remember without a doubt Judo Boybut also animated series such as Yattaman, Gatchaman And Kyashan.

The author’s last work to arrive in Italy was TSUBANARI KENSHIRO AND THE DEMONSQUARTERS SWORDreleased last year thanks to Nippon Shock even in a collector’s edition signed by Kuri-san himself.

We join in the pain of his loved ones on his passing.

Source: Tatsunoko Street official site