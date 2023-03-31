By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Echo Wang and Elisa Anzolin

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – A banking crisis and fears of a recession have dimmed the outlook for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, prompting companies to slow their plans to go public, which should result in lower rates. for investment banks.

Despite a recovery in fundraising and block trading activity, year-to-date IPO volume has reached its lowest level since 2019. Equity market fluctuations around the world have raised nearly $26 billion so far, from according to data from Dealogic.

The poor performance of some IPOs, including that of German web hosting provider Ionos, combined with the stock market sell-off triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has forced several companies to postpone plans for their first share sale.

Equity capital markets (ECM) advisers, however, are optimistic that listing activity is forecast to pick up in the second half of the year.

In the United States, IPO volume jumped more than 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, but still an 11% decline compared to the same period last year.

IPOs briefly picked up steam in February, when companies including solar technology company Nextracker and Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group moved forward with listings.

“Realistically speaking, we are looking at the second half of the year as a starting point (for a reopening of the IPO market),” said Keith Canton, head of ECM for the Americas at JPMorgan Chase&Co.

A bright spot for IPOs is the energy transition sector, where project flow is expected to remain robust, according to IPO bankers.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Echo Wang in New York; and Elisa Anzolin in Milan; Additional reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt.