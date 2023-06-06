Bruno Pavani

OLX pointed out which are the best selling, sought after and advertised vintage music players in the first quarter of this year. On the list are cassette players, discmans, walkmans, vinyl record players and iPods. The latter leads as the most desired in the ranking. The end of production for the latest generation of Apple’s music player happened four years ago.

“Even with new technologies available, vintage musical items continue to attract part of the population, largely because of their practicality and the affective memories they carry. Acquiring them through the platform is an option for those who want or need to save money, finding products with up to 70% of the original value”, highlights Regina Botter, General Manager at OLX.

Check out the full ranking:

Best sellers

iPod cassette player discman walkman vinyl record player

Most wanted

iPod cassette player walkman discman vinyl record player

Most advertised

iPod cassette player walkman discman vinyl record player

most engaged states

According to platform data, five states stand out as the most interested in purchasing a vintage musical item in the first quarter of the year. Among the criteria for the highest number of sales, searches and advertisements, São Paulo appears in first place, leading all rankings. Greatest demand:

São Paulo Rio de Janeiro Federal District Paraná Minas Gerais

possibility of savings

Moved by affective memory, by trends or by finding greater practicality in these old objects, retro style fans have the possibility of finding them online, since many are no longer available in physical stores. And, in the case of vinyl record players, there is still the advantage of being able to save on buying a used one, which can cost up to 56% of the value of a new one, according to OLX.

Check the list:

iPod – BRL 199.00

Cassette player – BRL 252.00

Vinyl record player – BRL 320.00

Discman – BRL 100.00

Walkman – BRL 186.00























