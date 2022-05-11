Apple has stopped the production ofiPod more than 20 years after its launch.

The most recent iteration of the music player, the iPod Touch, hasn’t been updated since 2019, and many of its features are now available on other products.

Apple said it will continue to sell Touch, the only generation of iPods still on sale, “while stocks last“.

The iPod was launched in 2001 and was the first MP3 player capable of storing 1,000 songs. Aside from Touch, versions included iPod mini, iPod Nano, and iPod Shuffle.

By 2011, Apple had a 70% global market share in MP3 players and more than 400 million iPods have been sold to date.

The company stopped selling Nano and Shuffle, its latest standalone music players, in 2017, and industry pundits had long predicted the same fate would befall Touch.

Later versions of the Touch increasingly resembled smartphones, allowing users to take photos, send emails and make video calls.

In a statement announcing the discontinuation, Greg JoswiakApple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said that “the spirit of the iPod will continue“.

“Music has always been part of our business at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users with iPod has not only impacted the music industry – it has also redefined the way music is discovered, listened to and shared.“, he has declared.

Source: The Guardian.