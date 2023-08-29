The biggest IPO of 2023 comes from Indonesia and mining

A tech giant? A digital giant? A company in hyper-strategic sectors such as semiconductors or artificial intelligence? No, the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2023 comes from the mining sector. And to be exact from Indonesia. This is PT Amman Mineral International, which owns the second largest gold and copper mine in the Southeast Asian country.

The shares of the Indonesian giant are up 153% since their debut on July 7, the biggest gainer among 32 IPOs that raised at least $500 million globally in 2023, according to Bloomberg data. This makes it the most lucrative initial public offering of the year. The performance stood out relative to other players in the sector globally, with mining stocks hurt by rising global inflation and interest rates, as well as the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Amman mineral reported a net income of $1.1 billion in 2022, more than tripled from the previous year. Arief Budiman, head of research at Ciptadana Sekuritas, expects 2023 to be another successful year. Amman Mineral’s post-list performance was driven by low valuations at its debut and expectations of inclusion in the LQ45 index of the most liquid stocks traded on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

But the story is also an example of how much the extractive sector is strategic, in a global contingency where rare earths and mineral resources are considered crucial. Also and above all for their use in key sectors such as production of electric cars. And Indonesia has a key role to play in this respect.

Indonesia hosts some of the most reserves largest and richest in rare earths in the world. Jakarta has become a crucial player in the rare earth supply chain in recent years due to its abundant resources of lanthanide elements. One of the main reasons for Indonesia’s importance in this sector is its dominance over such resources as cerium, lanthanum and neodymium. But also on resources such as nickel, with mines of colossal dimensions.

