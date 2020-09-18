NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Unity Software’s shares temporarily gained almost half in value on their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The first course was on Friday at 75 US dollars, a good 44 percent above the issue price of 52 dollars. The software developer’s paper reached its daily high shortly after the start of trading at $ 76.79, most recently at almost $ 70.

Unity Software had previously exceeded its own expectations of its IPO with revenues of 1.3 billion US dollars (1.1 billion euros). This puts the developer of design software for the computer game industry in the row of billion dollar technology IPOs on Wall Street this week. Snowflake, for example, an Amazon competitor (Amazon) in the data business for the logistics industry, already made a highly acclaimed debut in New York on Wednesday./la/fba