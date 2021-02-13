PARIS (dpa-AFX) – The French media group Vivendi wants to bring its music subsidiary Universal Music Group (UMG) to the stock exchange. The label has the Beatles, Lady Gaga and Rihanna in its catalog. As Vivendi announced on Saturday in Paris, 60 percent of UMG’s capital could be distributed to the Group’s shareholders by the end of the year.

The plan should be presented to an extraordinary general meeting on March 29th. UMG’s share could be listed on the Amsterdam Euronext (Euronext NV) stock exchange.

Vivendi intends to take over the French magazine division of the Hamburg magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. The major shareholder in Vivendi is the Bolloré group of the Breton billionaire Vincent Bolloré. / Cb / DP / mis