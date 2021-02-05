HONG KONG / SHENZHEN (dpa-AFX) – According to insider information, the Chinese technology giant Tencent wants to raise up to 5 billion US dollars (around 4.17 billion euros) with the possible secondary listing of its music division in Hong Kong. The IPO could take place this year, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Friday, citing people who have been informed. The planned size of the IPO and the schedule could still change, it said.

The US banks JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are said to be in charge of arranging the project, but other institutions could join them. Neither bank wanted to comment on the Bloomberg report.

In 2018, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s IPO on Wall Street brought the company around $ 1.1 billion. However, the stock market debut in the USA was less successful than expected, because the issue price was at the lower end of the targeted range. In the meantime, however, the share price has almost doubled. The company’s market value is now around $ 42 billion. Tencent Music offers several music streaming services in China.

A secondary listing in Hong Kong could also serve as an alternative for the company from neighboring Shenzhen if the political environment for the Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges does not relax under the new President Joe Biden. The problematic relationship between Washington and Beijing had led to some delistings of Chinese telecom companies from the US stock exchanges under ex-US President Donald Trump. / Tav / men / jha /