Half of the Indian Premier League 2020 season has been completed. All the teams have played seven matches each. The mid-season transfer window has opened since Tuesday and will remain open for five days. This will allow franchise teams to transfer players from other teams to strengthen their positions. Also, players who have not yet fit into the scheme of the teams can be transferred by the franchisee. The match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday was the 28th match of the season. Now all the teams have played seven matches.

IPL 2020 mid-season transfers: Who can transfer

Now the big question is, which player can be transferred and who is not? Only those players who have played two or less matches can be transferred. On the other hand, a player who has played more than two matches cannot be transferred. Also it is necessary to have an agreement between the franchisee and the player. The final decision is for the franchisee to decide which players it wants to keep or leave. The player will only transfer for the rest of this season and will return to the old franchise early next season.

Which players from which team get on the transfer scale Khare

Mumbai Indians

Aditya Tare, Suchit Roy, Michele McLennagan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Kuppter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwari, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfan Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadishan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hejluvad

Delhi capitals

Chemo Paul, Ajinkya Rahane, Sandeep Lamichane, Alkus Carrie, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Semms, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, B. Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings xi punjab

Mujib ur Rehman, Murgan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Prabhasimran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshadip Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagdish Suchit

Kolkata Knight Riders

Tom Benton, Nikhil Naik, Eminent Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M. Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals

Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, David Miller, Akash Singh,

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Jampa, Mohammad Siraj, Dale Steyn

Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav