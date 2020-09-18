IPL 2020: The 13th season of the IPL is going to start on September 19 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Recently Star Sports announced its panel of commentators and anchors. Fans were surprised to see the name of Mayanti Langer in this list. Many reactions started coming out on social media. But now the reason behind the name Mayanti Langer not being included in the list has been revealed.

Mayanti Langer has tweeted that she and Stuart Binny have become parents 6 weeks ago. This is the reason that she will not be seen hosting the IPL this time. Mayanti Langer shared a photo on Twitter in which she is seen with her son and husband Stuart Binny. Tagging Star Sports, Mayanti tweeted, “I would love to watch the IPL and wish everyone the best.” He also tagged Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandhok, Akash Chopra, Sanjana Ganesan, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brett Lee and Sanjog Gupta in the tweet.

He wrote in the message with the photo, “So only a few of you could find out and the rest kept guessing. For the past five years, my family involved in Star Sports gave me a chance to work in big events. Even when I needed him the most, he supported me. He made all the adjustments so that I could keep anchoring comfortably until I was 20 weeks (about five months). If the IPL was on its own time, it would have continued to do so. Me and Stuart became the parents of a son about six weeks ago. Life has changed for the better. ”People are congratulating both by tweeting through social media.

