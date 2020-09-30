Great batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been praised for fielding Sanju Samson. Seeing Samson’s catch, Sachin remembers his old days. In a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Samson in Dubai caught a brilliant catch in the deep and hit the ground.It was Pat Cummins’ wicket. Samson jumped to deep square leg and caught a brilliant catch. However Samson could not retain the position and fell to the ground.

The physio then ran to the ground and examined Samson. However, Samson was right.

Seeing this catch of Samson, Sachin remembers the opening days of his game. In the 1992 World Cup, Sachin also took a similar catch. Sachin recalled that in 1992, Wellington caught a boundary against West Indies at Wellington. Tendulkar caught Phil Simmons off Manoj Prabhakar. The West Indies won the match by five wickets.

Sachin tweeted, ‘Sanju Samson great catch. I know how much it hurts when your head feels like this on the ground. I felt the same during the 1992 World Cup when I was caught against the West Indies.

Sanju Samson, however, did not perform well in this match. Earlier, Samson, who hit a half-century in two matches, was dismissed for 8 runs in this match. KKR had a target of 175 in front of Rajasthan Royals.