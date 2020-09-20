Five of the current 8 teams in the Indian Premier League have never won a trophy. And two of them will be playing at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. On Sunday, there will be a clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.There are many players in both teams who have played in both franchises. Take a look – Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell and Akshar Patel. So they will be somewhat aware of the team’s strategies.

Possible XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyer Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Krishmappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujib-ur-Rehman



Trump card

Mujib-ur-Rehman may prove to be the trump card for Kings XI Punjab. This young Afghanistan spinner starts the bowling attack. But Kings XI can also use them in the middle overs. His record against two Delhi Capitals offensive batsmen- Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant is superb.

Mujib has bowled 12 balls to Hetmyer in T20 cricket and dismissed him twice for just four runs. At the same time, Pant has shown the path of the pavilion twice by giving 17 runs off 11 balls. Then the question arises as to who will handle the bowling. The data from the website Cricinfo says that Glenn Maxwell may be the right choice for this. If Dhawan starts the innings for Delhi, then Maxwell’s performance against him could come in handy. Maxwell has dismissed Dhawan twice off 25 balls and conceded 35 runs.