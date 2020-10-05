Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, who has lost two consecutive matches after making a brilliant debut in the Indian Premier League, said on Monday that some changes could be made in his team for the match against Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said on the eve of the match against Mumbai Indians, ‘After a good start in the tournament, the last two matches did not go according to our plan. I do however think that T20 cricket does happen sometimes. We were shocked by the opposition teams on both occasions.

He said, ‘Hopefully I will score some runs in tomorrow (Tuesday) match. I failed in both the previous matches. The poor form of Jos Buttler (47 runs in three matches) and Jaidev Unadkat (one wicket in four matches) has cost the team heavily. Young Ryan Pollen has not been able to walk either. In such a situation, Smith can give him a chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

If that happens, Smith himself will come out to bat in the middle order, so that the team can get strength. He said, ‘We will see which players will be according to our plans for tomorrow’s match. Will try to give a tough competition to Mumbai.



In bowling, Unadkat is unable to walk in the powerplay or death overs, which has increased the pressure on Tom Karan and Joffra Archer. Smith can field Varun Aaron or Karthik Tyagi in these situations.