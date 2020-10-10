Bangalore’s innings thrill: 169/4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 169 for 4 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90-run aggressive half-century. Kohli faced 52 balls during his innings, which included four fours and four sixes. Opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed 33 runs in 34 balls (two fours and a six).

Finished cheaply out Bangalore opener Aaron Finch (02) was again unsuccessful. He did not move the front foot at all in front of Deepak Chahar’s inswinger and this ball uprooted his stumps. Finch was thus dismissed for the third time in the Powerplay. Now Kohli was at the crease.

Shardul Thakur’s oversight Padikkal (33 runs) started to get aggressive that he was out by giving an easy catch to Faf du Plessis in an attempt to play Shardul Thakur’s ball high in mid-off. On the 5th ball of the 11th over, AB de Villiers also came running, he could not open the account and the ball kissed the edge of his bat directly into the hands of wicketkeeper Dhoni.

Virat’s storm came in the last, 74 runs in 5 overs Kohli shared 53 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal and then 76 runs for the 5th wicket with Shivam Dubey (22 not out). The 18th over for the team was brilliant in terms of runs, with 24 runs off three sixes, out of which two were made by Kohli. The team added 74 runs in the final five overs. Please tell that Virat completed the fifty in 39 balls.

Sundar starts CSK poorly Chasing the target, CSK did not start well and the men in form Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) went back to 25 runs. The wicket of both was in the name of Sundar.

N. Jagdishan scored 33 runs After this debut star N. Jagdishan teamed up with Ambati Rayudu to take the team to Sambhana and 89 runs. Chris Morris was run out on the exact throw of the same team score. He hit 4 fours in 28 balls.

Dhoni also kept walking Even Dhoni, struggling with bad form, could not do wonders. He raised the hopes of the fans by hitting a six, but in the same over, Yuzvendra Chahal got him caught by Gurkeerat Singh Mann at the boundary line. He scored 10 runs in 6 balls. Chahal did not make this wicket, but named the match to RCB.

Maurice’s edge finally seen Ambati Rayudu (42 runs with the help of 4 fours in 40 balls) on the crucial occasion also kept going boldly on Udana’s ball. Maurice’s edge was seen after this. He followed Bravo and Jadeja. Bravo (7) got a life in the 19th over, but could not take advantage of it. On the fourth ball of the same over, he was caught by Chris Maurice at the hands of Padikkal. Jadeja (7) was dismissed on the last ball of the over. Padikkal also caught this catch.

