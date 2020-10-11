Highlights: Anushka Sharma’s flying kiss on Virat’s innings in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has defeated Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match thanks to a dashing innings by captain Virat Kohli. Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma (Anushka Sharma), who was present at the stadium to watch the match, did a flying kiss on her brilliant batting, which is getting tremendous response on social media.

During the match, Virat Kohli completed the half-century while Anushka congratulated him by flying kisses. This particular style of Anushka was captured in the camera. When Virat was returning after playing an aggressive innings of 90 runs, Anushka stood in the audience gallery and greeted him.

Explain that against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 for 4 wickets with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s 90-run aggressive half-century. Kohli faced 52 balls during his innings, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes. In response, Chennai’s team was able to score 132 runs after losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

This is the 5th defeat of the Superkings in this season of IPL, while half of their journey (7 matches) has been completed in the tournament. This time it seems difficult for CSK to reach the playoffs every time in IPL.