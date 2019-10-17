Rajasthan Royals young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his IPL debut. Yashaswi, who had done well in the Under-19 World Cup, had scored more than 400 runs in that ICC tournament. He made his IPL debut in Sharjah on Wednesday against the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Although he was dismissed by just 6 runs, but his long wait was completed.

In this match played in Sharjah, Rajasthan scored 216 for 7 wickets thanks to the brilliant innings of captain Steve Smith (69) and wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson (74) after which the Chennai team was able to score 200 runs for 6 wickets and lost the match. Yashvi could not do anything special though. However his story of reaching it is quite interesting.

Yashasvi Jaiswal of UP, who created history while playing for Mumbai.

Sell ​​till golgapp

This story of Yashasvi Jaiswal being successful also attracts everyone’s attention because at a young age, he has reached here after fighting a tough struggle. His socio-economic conditions were very challenging before he became successful in cricket. He left his home and came to Mumbai at an early age. Here he sold Golgappas for Gujar Basar.

See, Yashasvi greets Mahendra Singh Dhoni with folded hands

Slept in tents with the field workers

Made the tent his home with the field workers. After this, the batsman, who belongs to Bhadohi of UP, came into the limelight in October this year when he played a stormy innings of 203 runs in 154 balls against Jharkhand in a match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI tournament.

The cricketer who once sold Golgapp is helping the poor today

Viral video of Dhoni folding his hands

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the field during the toss. He saluted Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with folded hands. A video is going viral on social media in which Jaiswal can be seen greeting Dhoni.