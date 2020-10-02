The 13th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between the four-time champions Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai won the match but the most talked about ‘1 run’ was when Mumbai’s Kairan Pollard was batting. Although this match was not close, there was no big controversy but some experts and fans expressed their displeasure on social media.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Mumbai’s innings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, when Pollard faced Punjab’s paceman Mohammad Shami. The on-field umpire gave the Mumbai batsman LBW out but the veteran cricketer decided to take DRS immediately.

Read, IPL 2020: 3 players who drowned Punjab against Mumbai

On taking the DRS, it was found that the ball had taken the inside edge of Pollard’s bat before it hit the pad. The on-field umpire was dismissed but later had to change his decision. The run that Pollard took on this ball was removed due to ICC rules.

What is the rule

According to the ICC rule, “While taking advantage of the umpire’s reversal of a decision, the batting side will not benefit from any runs on the ball that the on-field umpire later gave not out, other than a no-ball. .

KXIP vs MI IPL 2020: Rahul Chahar who trapped Punjab in spin on victory?

Pollard took a single off Shami’s ball, but he or the team could not get the benefit despite having a valid run. Even though in DRS it was proved that Pollard had hit a shot, the ball was considered valid but the run was not counted.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra discussed this, urging the ICC to fix the rule. He wrote in a post on Twitter that this rule needs to be reconsidered.

Pollard becomes man of the match

So far in the 13th season of the IPL, it has been decided by a super over 2 times and if this 1 run was taken in either of those matches, then obviously could have become a big issue. After the Rohit Sharma captaincy in Abu Dhabi, Kairan Pollard and Hardik Pandya’s stormy performance saw defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab unilaterally by 48 runs. With this win, the team reached the top of the points table on the basis of net run rate after 2 wins in 3 matches.