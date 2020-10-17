Ian Morgan, who suffered a crushing defeat in the first match after taking over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Sunday with the hope of a better performance from the batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will get down. Due to continuous poor performance, Dinesh Karthik handed over the captaincy to his vice captain Morgan before the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. England’s World Cup winning captain did not have a good start in the new role and his team had to suffer a crushing defeat by eight wickets from Mumbai. KKR have won four matches so far but they have also lost in as many matches. He is fourth in the table after Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But if two-time champion KKR wants to make it to the playoffs then their batsmen will have to perform well. Against the target of 194 runs against RCB, KKR batsmen were able to score 112 runs in 20 overs. In the top order, Shubman Gill is not able to convert a good start into a big score while Rahul Tripathi is not able to cross the 20-run mark after playing a brilliant 81-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana is unable to walk, while continuous experiments are being done about Karthik’s batting order. Andre Russell and Morgan have also not been able to do justice to their potential. The KKR bowlers bowled well during the low-margin wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai but managed easy runs against RCB and Mumbai. Even after spinner Sunil Naren has been reported for bowling action, his bowling has weakened. He did not play in the last two matches. Sunrisers have won only three out of eight matches and are ranked fifth in the table. Sunrisers remained under the same pretext to strengthen the batting or bowling as fast bowling leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were out with injuries. The team relies heavily on their batting, especially the top-order batsmen, Johnny Bairstow, captain David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. The concern for Sunrisers is in the form of Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan leg-spinner started well in the tournament but has been ineffective in the last two matches. Rahul Tewatia, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson hit sixes on him. While the Sunrisers’ bowling is weak, Warner will be expecting a good performance from his star leg spinner.

The teams are as follows: Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Ian Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shrivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Riddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yara, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

note- The match will start at 3.30 pm Indian time.