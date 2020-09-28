Confident of two successive victories, the Delhi Capitals team will try to maintain this rhythm in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team in the tournament awaiting their first win.

Delhi Capitals showed great spirit in both the opening matches and recorded an encouraging win. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the team easily defeated Chennai Super Kings after defeating Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over match. The team tops the table.

Sunrisers will try to return to the tournament from this match. The team failed to achieve the target of 164 runs despite being in a better position than Johnny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) in the opening match of the season. In the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team failed to score big. In this match, Ridhiman Saha was criticized for his slow batting. He will be expected to bat according to the format.

For Delhi, South African pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Narje have done well with the new ball, while Akshar Patel and Amit Mishra among the spinners have also done well in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin was injured in the first match and he is unlikely to play against the Sunrisers.

Iyer said before the match against Chennai, “Ashwin is feeling good but we want to give him a rest in two-three matches so that he can fully recover.” Batting once again experienced Shikhar Dhawan and young Prithvi SAW will be on track to get a good start. Rishabh Pant and Iyer hinted to be in good touch by batting well against Chennai.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also made useful contributions with the bat, while the team will expect a better performance from West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer. The middle order is a weak link for Sunrisers. Apart from Warner and Bairstow, other batsmen will also have to contribute if the team has to win the first win in the tournament.

The team, which won the IPL title in 2016, fielded Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi in place of injured Mitchell Marsh. Nabi had contributed well with the ball and bat. The team, however, could include Kane Williamson in the final 11 in place of Nabi to strengthen the middle order in this match. For Sunrisers, Rashid Khan has done well in bowling, but he did not get the same support from other bowlers.

The teams are as follows:

Sunrisers Hyderabad : David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Ridhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, B. Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Delhi capitals : Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrich Norje, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

The match will take place from 7.30 pm Indian time.