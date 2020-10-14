Chennai Super Kings made a comeback by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday, thanks to an 81-run third wicket partnership between Shane Watson (42 runs) and Ambati Rayudu (41 runs). . Watson hit one four and three sixes in 38 balls during his innings, while Rayudu hit three fours and two sixes in 34 balls. With this, CSK won the toss and scored 167 runs for six wickets. Ravindra Jadeja eventually contributed an unbeaten 25 off 10 balls with three fours and a six.

Kane Williamson’s half-century of 57 runs (seven fours off 39 balls) could not work for Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase this goal and the team could manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo each took two wickets, while Sam Currain, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each. CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad have six points from three wins each, but Hyderabad’s team still sit fifth above Chennai in the table.

Earlier, Sandeep Sharma gave Sunrisers Hyderabad the first two big wickets of Faf Duplessis and Sam Curren (31) with 19 runs in four overs. T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed also got two wickets each. Rashid Khan gave 30 runs in four overs, but he did not get any wickets. Opener du Plessis could not even open the account that Sandeep Sharma’s insider touched the bat and wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow made no mistake in catching his catch.

But his teammate Currain was leading the innings with two brilliant sixes and three fours and with Shane Watson at the other end it seemed the team would start well. Sandeep Sharma bowled brilliantly and bowled Kurrain who scored 31 runs in 21 balls. Now Ambati Rayudu was at the crease. The team’s score was 44 for two in the powerplay. However, despite losing two wickets, Watson and Rayudu continued to increase the run rate, allowing CSK to reach 69 for two in 10 overs.

Watson and Rayudu had settled. Rayudu hit a brilliant six over Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over, and on the first ball of the next over, Watson sent Rashid Khan’s ball for a six. CSK completed 100 runs with a four off T Natarajan in the 14th over of Rayudu. Rayudu and Watson smashed Rashid for a six-wicket six which added 14 runs in the 15th over. CSK then lost the wickets of both these batsmen in consecutive overs, taking their score to 120 for four wickets.

Rayudu could not convert 41 runs into a long innings and Khalil Ahmed’s full toss ball was sent straight into the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Watson also lost his wicket as he went, Manish Pandey caught him off Natarajan’s full toss ball. Pandey took his catch early in Watson’s innings as well, but the ball touched the ground. Dhoni reached the pavilion on the final ball of the 19th over, scoring 21 runs off 13 balls with two fours and a six, before the first ball he sent Natarajan’s ball for a six on long on. Dwayne Bravo started walking as soon as he arrived. But Jadeja added a six, a four in the final over to add to the score. CSK added 51 runs losing four wickets in the final five overs.

Williamson completed his 13th half-century in the Indian Premier League with a four off Dwayne Bravo in the 17th over. He then began to show aggression as the team needed 46 off 18 balls. He picked up for a big shot after hitting a four off Karn Sharma and ended his innings with a catch by Shardul Thakur. But Rashid Khan (14 runs) sent the next ball for a six over long on and hit a four on the reverse sweep. Shahbaz Nadeem also hit a four off the last ball. Now 27 runs were needed in 12 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also lost two wickets in the powerplay like CSK, with two wickets for 40 runs. The team lost both these wickets in the fourth over, with Curren caught out by captain David Warner on his own ball, while Manish Pandey was run out on the final ball. Williamson was at one end, he and Johnny Bairstow (23 runs) shared a 32-run partnership, and Jadeja then bowled CSK’s third success to Bairstow. Then Priyam Garg also came to play with them, the two together added 40 runs, but Jadeja gave the fourth blow by taking a catch of Garg off Karn Sharma at deep midwicket. After 15 overs, the team’s score was 101 runs for four wickets and needed 67 runs to win in 30 balls.

Chennai Super Kings:

Sam Currain bo Sandeep Sharma 31

Faust Duplessis’s Bairstow Bo Sandeep Sharma 00

Shane Watson’s Pandey Bo Natarajan 42

Ambati Rayudu’s Warner Bo Khalil Ahmed 41

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Williamson Bo Natarajan 21

Ravindra Jadeja not out 25

Dwayne Bravo Bo Khalil Ahmed 00

Deepak Chahar not out 02

Additional: 05

Total: 6 for 20 overs: 167 runs

Wicket Fall: 1–10, 2–35, 3–116, 4–120, 5–152, 6–152

Hyderabad bowling:

Sandeep Sharma 4-0-19-2

Khalil Ahmed 4-0-45-2

Shahbaz Nadeem 4-0-29-0

T Natarajan 4-0-41-2

Rashid Khan 4-0-30-0

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner and Bo Currennan 09

Johnny Bairstow Bo Jadeja 23

Manish Pandey run out 04

Ken Williamson’s Thakur Bo Karn Sharma 57

Priyam Garg’s Jadeja Bo Karn Sharma 16

Vijay Shankar’s Jadeja Bo Bravo 12

Rashid Khan hits wicket bo Thakur 14

Shahbaz Nadeem and Bow Bravo 05

Sandeep Sharma not out 01

T Natarajan not out 00

Additional: 06

Total: 8 for 20 overs: 147 runs

Wicket Fall: 1-23, 2-27, 3-59, 4-99, 5-117, 6-126, 7-146, 8-146

Chennai bowling:

Deepak Chahar 4-0-28-0

Sam Currain 3-0-18-1

Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-1

Shardul Thakur 2-0-10-1

Karn Sharma 4-0-37-2

Dwayne Bravo 3-0-25-2

Piyush Chawla 1-0-8-0