If the Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have to keep their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL), then they will have to make a strong comeback from the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday. Three-time champions and last-time runners-up Chennai have lost five of the seven matches so far and are now desperate to return to victory. He is currently seventh in the eight-team table.

In the history of IPL, Chennai has been considered as the best team to chase the target but this year so far its batsmen have failed. She got five defeats chasing the target. Shane Watson and Faf Duplessis performed well in the top order, but the middle order will now have to play better.

After the relentless performance of Kedar Jadhav, Chennai had bowled him out in the last match and replaced him with Narayan Jagadishan, who scored 33 off 28 balls and embellished the innings with Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40 balls), but After these two were out, Chennai’s batting was shattered. Sam Currain, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also failed to bat. Dhoni too has not been able to score as fast as expected. The captain also later admitted that the batsmen would have to perform better if they were to win the match further. Dhoni said, “Batting is a matter of little concern.” We need to do something about it. “

Deepak Chahar and Jadeja have been impressive in bowling so far. Bravo’s return balanced the team, but Kurren, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma needed to perform well. In this match, Dhoni’s team will also try to avenge the seven-run defeat from Sunrisers in the previous match.

The condition of Sunrisers is also not very good. He has won three out of seven matches and is ranked fifth in the table. The five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would have hurt the team as they kept a good control on the match after scoring 158 runs for four wickets.

Batting is not a concern for Sunrisers as Johnny Bairstow, captain David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are consistently scoring well and are ready to take the responsibility. Bowling has emerged as its weak side. Sunrisers’ bowling has weakened after losing to fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Although leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Yorker specialist T Natarajan have bowled well for him, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and young Abhishek Sharma have proved to be a weak link in his bowling unit.

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf Duplessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), N Jagadishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Potential playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yara, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Kurran, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.