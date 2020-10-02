In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in their third match. On a slow pitch in Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad bowlers managed to trouble the Delhi batsmen. This pitch greatly helped Rashid Khan, who took three wickets for 14 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai ground today. Chennai have lost their last two matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad can make a change in their team in this match.

Let’s know the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11:

David Warner (Captain): David Warner has been able to get off to a good start, but he is not able to extend his innings further. This opener batsman needs to bat at least 10-12 overs to win over Chennai.

Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper): Johnny Bairstow is in tremendous form and he can be lethal on the Dubai pitch. He has scored half-centuries twice in the last three games.

Manish Pandey: Top order batsmen have been performing well this season. He is a suitable batsman at number three for Hyderabad.

Ken Williamson: Williamson, who sat out in the first two matches, has made a great comeback in the last match. Hyderabad’s middle order has been strengthened by his return.

Priyam Garg: Priyam Garg has got the opportunity to bat only once in the last three matches. Hopefully, he will remain in the team.

Abdul Samad: This young batsman from Jammu and Kashmir has already started well in the match. Samad, known as the Big Hitter, can prove to be a trump card for Hyderabad.

CSK vs SRH: Chennai and Hyderabad’s playing eleven could be such, learn pitch report and match prediction

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been effective both with bat and ball. He can play an important role in this season for Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan: Any captain would want to keep this bowler in his team. Can definitely annoy Chennai batsmen with their googly.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been very effective with the new ball but is still struggling in the death overs.

Siddharth Kaul: In this match, Hyderabad can bowl Kaul in place of fast bowler Khalil Ahmed. Khalil Ahmed proved very expensive in the last match.

T. Natarajan: This bowler is a discovery this season and his effective bouncers will definitely challenge Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Potential playing eleven of Hyderabad

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan

CSK vs SRH: Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu to return, this could be Chennai Super Kings’ playing 11