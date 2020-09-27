KKR’s victory over Shubman Gill For Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill did well in the IPL-2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and led his team to victory. In the match played in Abu Dhabi, Gill scored an unbeaten 70, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Gavaskar told that India’s next star Former India veteran Sunil Gavaskar described Shubman Gill as the next star of Team India. He told a website, ‘Gill has technology. If KKR shows confidence in Shubman Gill and you tell them that he will play in every match, then he can show his ability in a better way. He is such an amazing cricketer that if you ask any Indian cricketer who is the next star, then everyone will say Shubman Gill. So this is a great opportunity for him as to why he can become a big star for India.

Gill has scored 5 fifties in IPL Gill, who hails from Punjab, has played 29 matches in IPL career so far and has scored a total of 576 runs. He has also scored 5 half-centuries. His strike rate is 128.

Have played 2 ODIs for India Shubman has played 2 ODIs for India so far. He made his international debut against New Zealand in January last year and scored only 9 runs in the fourth match of the series. In that match, India had to face a crushing defeat by 8 wickets. He also landed at number-3 in the 5th match of the series but could not impress and became the victim of Matt Henry by scoring 7 runs.

