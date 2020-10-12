Rishabh Pant, the young wicketkeeper batsman of Delhi Capitals, is injured and had to be dropped from the team against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Delhi also had to face defeat in the match. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer told how long Pant might have to stay out of the team.

In the IPL-13 match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Delhi Capitals were defeated by Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. This was the second defeat of the current season for the team led by Shreyas Iyer.

Wicket-keeper batsman Pant was not part of the playing XI due to a hamstring injury in the match played against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer told about Pant’s injury that he will be out of the team for at least a week due to this.



Iyer said after the match, ‘We don’t know about Pant’s return. The doctor has asked him for a week’s rest and we hope that he will return in a fabulous style. ‘ Pant has done very well this season so far coming down the order. Delhi’s next match is against former champions Rajasthan Royals on 14 October.