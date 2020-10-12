Highlights: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant injured

Captain Iyer said- doctors advised rest for 1 week

Shreyas Iyer said after the loss to Mumbai, the score was reduced to 10-15 runs

Abu Dhabi

The Delhi Capitals have suffered a setback during the 13th season of the IPL tournament. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been advised by doctors to rest for a week. Team captain Shreyas Iyer gave this information after the match against Mumbai Indians.

About Rishabh Pant’s injury, Iyer said, ‘We don’t know when Rishabh will return. I spoke to the doctor and he said that he would rest for a week. ‘ Pant was having trouble walking during the last match against Rajasthan. He was seen limping and walking after Aaron was caught by Kagiso Rabada. Earlier, he was having problems even in the race on the wicket.

Encouraged by the victory, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said – increased confidence to chase any goal

After the loss to Mumbai in the IPL match, Delhi Capitals captain Iyer said, “We were 10 to 15 runs short. It would have been quite different if this target would have been 175 runs. We missed out when Marcus Stoinis was run out. We need to work on it. We also need to work on our fielding. They beat us. ‘

Iyer said, ‘We need to work on our mindset before the next match. I think it will be important for us not to take things lightly. We need to work on some things. ‘ Delhi team scored 162 for 4 wickets in 20 overs thanks to opener Shikhar Dhawan (69 *) unbeaten fifty and Mumbai achieved the target by losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs.