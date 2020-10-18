The bowling action of Kolkata Knight Riders West Indies spinner Sunil Narine (Sunil Narine bowling action cleared) on Sunday was dubbed as clean by the Indian Premier League (IPL) bowling action committee. Naren was complained last week for suspected bowling action. Naren was complained during the Knight Riders’ match against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and he would have been banned from bowling in the league if this had happened once again.

The players and franchisees were relieved when the IPL committee found their bowling action clean. “The bowling action of Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Naren has been found clean by the IPL’s suspected bowling action committee,” the IPL said in a statement. Naren was placed on the IPL warning list after the complaint.

The Knight Riders had urged the Special Committee to officially assess Naren’s action and also submitted slow motion footage of his action from the rear and side angles. He said, “The committee meticulously reviewed the footage of Naren’s action with all the balls and came to the conclusion that it appears that his elbow twists within the allowed range.”

“The committee also said that Naren will bowl in the IPL 2020 matches with the same action whose video footage was submitted to the committee,” the statement said. The 32-year-old cricketer has now been removed from the IPL’s Suspicious Action Alert List.

Naren was suspended from bowling in international cricket in 2015 when the International Cricket Council found his bowling action illegal. But in 2016, he was allowed to bowl in all formats of the game with a reformist action. Naren’s action was also reported during the Pakistan Super League 2018, but was eventually found to be correct.