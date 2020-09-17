The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to begin in the UAE from 19 September. The opening match of this league will be between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians, who have captured the title of IPL four times, will be eyeing the title for the fifth time. Currently, the Mumbai team led by Rohit Sharma is engaged in practice. This time too, the team of Mumbai Indians is being considered as a strong contender. So, let us know how the journey of Mumbai Indians has been from 2008 to 2019.

2008 Mumbai Indians performance

In the first season of the IPL, the performance of the team of Mumbai Indians was mixed. He had won 7 out of 14 matches played in the first season of IPL. While in 7 he had to face defeat. In the first season of IPL, the Mumbai Indians team finished fifth in the points table. The title of the first season of IPL was won by the team of Rajasthan Royals. At that time, Shane Warne was the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

2009 Mumbai Indians performance

The opening season of the second season of IPL took place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In this match, the team of Mumbai registered a stunning victory by 19 runs. However, she could not maintain the winning momentum throughout the season. The performance of Mumbai Indians team was very disappointing in the second season. The Mumbai team played a total of 14 matches in the second season, out of which it was able to win only in 5 and suffered defeat in 8 matches. Mumbai’s team finished 7th in the point table in the second season. This time the IPL season title was won by Adam Gilchrist in the Deccan Charges team.

Mumbai Indians reached the finals in the year 2010

The third season of IPL was a great one for Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai team performed well in the third season and went on to the finals. However, she could not name it. Chennai Super Kings led by Dhoni defeated the Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the final match and captured the IPL trophy. In the third season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians finished first in the points table with 10 wins and four defeats in 14 matches.

2011 Mumbai Indians performance

The fourth season of IPL was also good for the Mumbai team. However, she could not name it this time too. In the fourth season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians finished third in the points table with 09 wins and 05 losses in 14 matches. In IPL 2011, Chennai won the title for the second time in a row.

2012 Mumbai Indians performance

In the 5th season of IPL, Mumbai Indians once again had an opening match with Chennai Super Kings. In this match, Mumbai won by a stunning 8 wickets. Fans of Mumbai Indians, who registered a resounding win in the opening match of their season, hoped that this time the team would do something good and win the title. But this could not happen. The Mumbai Indians team had 10 wins in 16 matches in the year 2012, while it had to face defeat in 06. Mumbai finished third in the point table in the 5th season. In 2012, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, the Kolkata Knight Riders won the title for the first time by defeating two-time winner CSK in the final.

In 2013, Mumbai Indians won the title for the first time

The team of Mumbai Indians completed the sixth season of IPL. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won their first title with a brilliant performance. Mumbai won the final match by 23 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

Such was the performance of Mumbai Indians in the year 2014

The performance of Mumbai Indians was not much special in the 7th season of IPL. The team of Mumbai Indians played 14 matches in the year 2014, in which they won 7 and lost in 7. Mumbai finished fourth in the point table. The league was jointly organized in India and the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders won the second IPL trophy by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets in the final.

Mumbai Indians became winners for the second time in the year 2015

Mumbai Indians performed well in the 8th season of IPL and captured the title for the second time. This time also, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final match and won the title. After suffering consecutive defeats in the opening matches of the tournament, Mumbai’s team made a great comeback and defeated Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs in the final match.

Performance of Mumbai Indians in the year 2016

The 9th season of IPL was good for the Mumbai team but they could not win the title. In the year 2016, Mumbai Indians team won 8 out of 14 matches, while in 6 they had to face defeat. Mumbai’s team finished second in the points table in the 9th season of IPL. In IPL 2016, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. This was the first season in which CSK and Rajasthan Royals teams did not participate. Due to which Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiants team had entry in IPL.

Mumbai Indians team for the third time in 2017

Mumbai Indians team performed brilliantly in the 10th season of IPL and won the title for the third time. In the IPL 2017, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai won the title by defeating Pune Supergiants by one run in a thrilling final match.

Mumbai Indians team performance in the year 2018

Mumbai Indians team performed brilliantly in the 11th season of IPL. However, she could not name it. In this IPL 2018, Mumbai team played 14 matches, out of which they won 10. While in 4 he had to face defeat. Mumbai’s team topped the points table in the 11th season. Chennai Super Kings, who returned to the tournament after two years in 2018, performed well and won the title.

Mumbai Indians became champions for the fourth time in the year 2019

Mumbai Indians team performed brilliantly in the 12th season of IPL and created history for the fourth time. Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in the very exciting final match and became the IPL champions for the fourth time.

