Nicholas Pooran, who played a key role in bringing the Kings XI Punjab score to 223 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match played in Sharjah on Sunday, surprised everyone with his charismatic fielding at the boundary. Sachin Tendulkar. Even veterans like Kevin Pietersen and Jonty Rhodes could not live without praising his fielding.

At the moment, there was Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals on batting and Murugan Ashwin was leading the bowling in the eighth over of the innings. The fourth ball of this over was played by Samson for a six, but Nicholas Pooran, posted on the boundary, leaped into the air like Superman and threw the ball inside the ground. In this way he saved four important runs for the team.

After this great fielding of Nicholas, another video trending on social media was that of Sanju Samson. In fact, during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in 2017, a similar fielding was seen and Sanju Samson was posted on the boundary at that time. The KKR batsman hit the ball for six, but on the boundary, Mustaid Sanju drove the ball across the boundary like Superman into the air and saved some important runs for his team.

Nicholas Pooran and Sanju Samson are being questioned on social media about which of the two catches is the best. So, let’s also click on the link below to see both great catches and decide for yourself which is best?

Talking about the match, on the basis of Rahul Tewatiya’s five-run six-over knock in an over, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to score a huge score by Mayank Agarwal’s century in Sharjah in the Indian Premier League. Broke his 12-year-old record of achieving the biggest goal. The Royals had a target of 224 runs in front. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls, four fours, seven sixes) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls, seven fours, two sixes) were the ones in the pavilion to set a strong foundation for scoring big goals. Samson was named ‘man of the match’ for his brilliant innings.