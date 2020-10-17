Rajasthan Royalties player Robin Uthappa completed his 4500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat in the 33rd match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore being played in Dubai on Saturday.

Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals started the innings before winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Uthappa hit 4500 runs in his IPL as soon as Uthappa hit the last ball of Washington Sundar for the third over of the innings.

In this match, he played a quick innings of 41 runs in 22 balls. During this time, seven fours and a six also came off his bat.