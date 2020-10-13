The Rajasthan Royals team, strengthened by the return of Ben Stokes, will be trying to avenge their previous defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be held here on Wednesday. Delhi beat the Royals by 46 runs last week. The Royals team, led by Steve Smith, will take a lesson from it and present a tough challenge in this match. When the two teams clashed with each other last time, the Royals’ team did not have Stokes. The England all-rounder may not have shown his mettle in the first match, but in his presence it was able to break the four-match losing streak by winning by five wickets against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Smith said, “Stokes’ return has created a good balance in our team. He only bowled one over as he has just come out of lockdown and is trying to return to the rhythm. “While Stokes is extremely important for the Royals, the team would like to cross the top order failure as well. Due to top order failure The lower-order batsmen are under pressure. Captain Smith and Sanju Samson have done well in the first two matches, but after that their bat has faded. Jose Butler scored 70 off 44 balls against Mumbai Indians, but he was in the last. A poor start in two matches could not take advantage. The Royals would have been more fragile if Rahul Tewatia had not done well. Tewatia, who hit five sixes in an over against Kings XI Punjab, scored 45 off 28 balls in the last match against Sunrisers had scored.

Delhi, on the other hand, lost to Mumbai in their previous match. The team led by Shreyas Iyer will forget that defeat and try to perform well again. Delhi have an aggressive batsman and their bowling, led by Kagiso Rabada, is also strong. Rabada has taken 17 wickets so far. He has the good support of compatriots South African Enrich Norje and Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin has also bowled well with Akshar Patel.

However, in the last match against Royals, Delhi won by Marcus Stoinis’ all-round game. Smith hopes Stokes will play a similar role on his behalf. Apart from Jofra Archer in the bowling department of the Royals, spinners Teotia and Shreyas Gopal have been getting frequent chances. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form in Delhi’s batting department is a positive sign. Prithvi Shaw and Iyer were already doing well, but due to the injury of wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Delhi had to include Alex Carrie in the playing XI by dismissing Shimron Hetmyer in the last match. It was also Ajinkya Rahane’s first match in this IPL.

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Joffra Archer, Karthik Tyagi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Inrich Nortje, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020:: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Osane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curren, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Sauv, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Narje , Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.