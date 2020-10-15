Today, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on 31st match of Indian Premier League (2020). Punjab will try to break the line of successive defeats. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The team is currently at the bottom of the points table, while Bangalore’s team is at number three with 10 points.Kings XI Punjab have won only one this season. He won that against Bangalore only. In this match, Rahul had a brilliant century and defeated Bangalore’s team by 97 runs. Punjab team will proceed with this confidence. At the same time, Bangalore will take the field with the intention of reaching the top in the score table.

The Punjab team now has nothing to lose. The team now needs to win in any case. It is expected that 41-year-old Gayle can get a place in the playing eleven in this match. Sharjah’s boundary is small and Gayle is now fit. However, if Gayle is in color, he can hit the ball across any field, but in Sharjah, a miss-hit can also cross the boundary.

KL Rahul (387) and Mayank Agarwal (337) are the highest run scorers for Punjab. But the problem is that they have not been converted into run points. The team has already lost six out of seven matches and losing one match and closing all doors for them.

Talking about the matches between the two teams, so far there have been a total of 25 matches, out of which Punjab team has won 13 and Bangalore has won 12 matches. The previous match was won by Punjab by 97 runs.