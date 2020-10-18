Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant may not have made it to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but he did not hold back on TV. Pant is injured and therefore he did not get on the field. In this match, the head coach of Delhi Ricky Ponting was answering the comments of the Comentator in the eighth over of his team’s innings, when Pant came up behind him.

Ponting began to imitate what he was saying. When Commentator Mark Nicholls asked Ponting to look back, he found Pant there, after which Pant went on laughing. “I would rather see him in the dugout,” Ponting said.

Pant suffered an injury against Rajasthan Royals in the match played on October 9 and since then he has not played a single match. Pant has scored 176 runs in six matches played so far. The promising wicketkeeper batsman is expected to be fit soon.