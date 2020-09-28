Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continued on Monday as well. Batting against Mumbai Indians in Dubai, they were able to score just 3 runs that Rahul Chahar, who came to the 13th over of the innings, caught him off Rohit Sharma on his second ball. Earlier in both his matches, Kohli’s bat remained silent. In the three matches played so far, only 18 runs have come off Kohli’s bat.

In this match, Mumbai started off chasing the target of 202 runs and their captain Rohit Sharma could not do anything special. He went on to score 8 runs on the fourth ball of the second over of the innings. He was caught by Washington Sundar at the hands of Pawan Negi. However, Rohit played a brilliant innings in both earlier matches and fans were expecting a similar performance against Bangalore, but were disappointed. Sharma has scored a total of 100 runs in his three matches played so far.

After the poor performance of Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma in the tenth match of IPL, both players started making fun of them on social media. After poor performance, both batsmen are being mocked on Twitter in this way:

Virat 3 (11)

Rohit 8 (8) Friendship goals RohiRat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T8R5LJim5s – தல ViNo MSD 3.0🤘 (@ KillerViNo007) September 28, 2020

Talking of the match, thanks to half-centuries from Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored a strong score of 201 for three in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday. did. Finch (52 runs off 35 balls, seven fours a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (54 runs off 40 balls, five fours, two sixes) gave RCB a positive start by adding 81 runs for the first wicket.

De Villiers then scored an unbeaten 55-run knock off 24 balls with the help of four fours and four sixes. Shivam Dubey also made an invaluable contribution of 27 not out off ten balls with the help of two sixes. For Mumbai, Trent Boult took two wickets for 24 runs, but James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah could not leave their impact.