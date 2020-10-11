Former champions Rajasthan Royals, captained by Steve Smith, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling match on Sunday. In this match played at the International Stadium in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 for 4 due to Manif Pandey (54) FIFTY but Rajasthan achieved the target in 19.1 overs.

The Rajasthan team’s 5 wickets fell to 78 runs after chasing the target of 159 runs, but then Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag gave the team the victory with a brilliant partnership.

See, Scorecard: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan @ Dubai

Man of the match, Rahul Tewatia scored an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls and shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ryan Parag (42 *). Parag hit a six off the 5th ball of the last over of Khalil Ahmed’s innings and led the team to victory.



Parag hit 2 fours, 2 sixes in his unbeaten innings of 26 balls while Rahul Tewatia hit 4 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten innings of 45 off 28 balls. Khalil Ahmed and Rashid Khan got 2–2 wickets each for Hyderabad.