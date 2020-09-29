Rahul Tewatia had himself sought herpes in the last season of the Indian Premier League, which he got himself this season. Last year’s video of Teotia, who led Rajasthan Royals to a miraculous victory after reaching the verge of defeat, has gone viral on social media. Teotia, who played for the Delhi Capitals at the time, told head coach Ricky Ponting that he also took four catches in a win against Mumbai Indians.

After the match, Ponting finished talking to the players in the dressing room where he praised Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and bowlers. Teotia said this by stopping him, after which Ponting jokingly told the entire team, “Tevatia took four catches in the match and he wants to be praised.”

“You have to fight for what you are owed.” The story of Rahul Tewatia, who last night went from zero to hero in the course of a single over.# IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ShYE11lkRx – ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 28, 2020

After this Akshar Patel told Teotia that who would say for himself with his mouth that Tewatia’s answer was, “Will fight for his right.” This year however he did not have to do anything like this. Against Kings XI Punjab While playing for the Royals, he overturned the match by scoring five sixes in the 18th over of Sheldon Cottrell, and perhaps even his career.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals change their Twitter bio after Rahul Tewatiya’s batting

Significantly, on the basis of Rahul Tewatiya’s innings with five sixes in an over, Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to score a huge score by Mayank Agarwal’s century in Sharjah on September 27, the biggest in the Indian Premier League. Broke his 12-year-old record of achieving the target. The Royals had a target of 224 runs in front. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls, four fours, seven sixes) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls, seven fours, two sixes) were the ones in the pavilion to set a strong foundation for scoring big goals.

Harsha Bhogle tweeted for Rahul Tewatia, Sachin Tendulkar trolled this way

In such a situation, Tevetia (53 runs from 31 balls, seven sixes) changed the whole equation by hitting five sixes in the 18th over of Sheldon Cottrell’s innings. New batsman Jofra Archer (13 not out off three balls) hit Mohammed Shami for two consecutive sixes while Tewatia completed his half-century with a six in the same over. The Royals won by scoring 226 runs for six wickets in 19.3 overs. He scored 86 runs in the last five overs.