The Indian Premier League started 2020 on Saturday. The first match saw a thrilling contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, apart from cricket, one more thing was discussed.The impact of the lockdown was clearly visible on the bodies of many players of both teams. Players faced fat-shaming due to this on social media.

Former captain of Indian hockey team Viren Ruskihana tweeted, ‘I have never played cricket ahead of Gully cricket but I am surprised to see some players in # IPL2020 so unfit. I don’t think in any other physical sports you can play with this fitness level at the highest level. ‘

On social media, most people targeted Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his fellow player Saurabh Tiwari. The weight of these two players has increased significantly.

Clearly due to Kovid getting less opportunities to go to the gym, the impact of not getting opportunities to run in the field was clearly visible on some Indian players. After several months, the players are playing a competitive tournament.